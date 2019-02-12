Man unaccounted for after fire found dead

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man firefighters were searching for after a fire in Connecticut has been found dead.

Sgt. Christopher Fry says the body of 35-year-old Justin Miller was found on a road in Meriden near the home that burned Monday.

The death was ruled a suicide.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 5:15 a.m. after a woman came home and discovered the house filled with smoke.

Fire Marshal Steve Trella says the woman told first responders Miller was her son and he should have been home at the time.

Trella says they are working to determine the cause of the fire, which started in the basement.

The fire caused the first floor to collapse, and the home has been deemed uninhabitable.