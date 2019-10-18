Man who crashed car into power pole electrocuted

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff's authorities say a motorist whose car drifted off a road in northwestern Wisconsin and knocked over a power pole died after he touched a live wire and was electrocuted.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk (koh-WAHL'-chik) says the 25-year-old man was driving between Holcombe and Cornell early Thursday morning when his vehicle struck the utility pole and snapped it. The sheriff says it appears Tylor Wojciuch touched the live wire after getting out of the vehicle and was killed instantly.

The Leader-Telegram reports Wojciuch was driving after revocation and had recently been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, domestic abuse, hit and run and criminal damage to property.

Kowalczyk says the victim's father died in a car crash two years ago.