Man who died at construction site was on brink of retirement

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — The son of a northwestern Indiana man who died from injuries he suffered in a construction site accident says his father was on the brink of retirement after decades of working six days a week.

Scott Beier, 69, of Lowell died Wednesday at a hospital after he suffered serious head and chest injuries at a home construction site in Crown Point. Police said another man was a maneuvering a Bobcat excavator vehicle at the job site when he accidentally backed into Beier on Wednesday morning.

The married father of five had seven grandchildren, with another on the way, and had planned to retire this winter.

Michael Beier of Rockton, Illinois, said his father was a hardworking family man who worked six days a week his entire life to provide for his family. His parents, who had been married 33 years, bought their dream home three years ago in Lowell, he said.

“He worked his whole life, and he loved what he did,” he told The (Northwest Indiana) Times. “He worked for so long so he and my mom could have a good retirement. He was planning to retire this winter. He wanted to spend time with his grandchildren and take them to Disneyland. It’s just not fair.”