Man who fatally stabbed 2 people gets 66 years in prison

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A 38-year-old man who fatally stabbed two neighbors and tried to kill another while living in a transitional housing apartment complex in Vancouver was sentenced to 66 years in prison.

Clark County Superior Court Judge John Fairgrieve sentenced Dustin Zapel Friday for the deaths of Thomas West, 42, and James Olsen, 55, The Columbian reported.

A jury convicted Zapel in March of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder. Jurors also returned a special verdict, finding that he was armed with a deadly weapon when he committed the crimes.

According to court records, on July 16, 2017, officers found West and Olsen’s bodies in the apartment complex’s courtyard. Surveillance cameras captured the attack, which police said appeared to be unprovoked.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Anna Klein said during trial that Zapel was wandering around the common areas of the apartment complex at 1:20 a.m. when he came upon West in a smoking area. Zapel stabbed West 26 times, according to the prosecutor. Next, he attacked Olsen, stabbing him 18 times.

David Garner stumbled upon the scene, and Zapel tried to attack him, but he escaped and called 911.

Zapel opted not to speak in court Friday.