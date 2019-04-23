Man who fell from Cedar Rapids construction site dies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who fell from a downtown Cedar Rapids construction site has died from his injuries, officials announced Tuesday.

Television station KCRG reports that fall happened Monday afternoon, when someone called 911 to report a person lying in an alley between United Fire Group's buildings downtown.

First responders found 47-year-old Michael Dean Patterson, of Norwalk, with critical injuries. He was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, where he died several hours later.

Investigators believe Patterson fell from a beam while working on building renovations.

