Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A man who fell from a luxury suite at a university sports arena in Albuquerque onto concrete stairs below has been awarded $144,000 under a state-negotiated settlement, according to settlement documents obtained Monday.

During a Lobos basketball game in December 2016 at the University of New Mexico, Eduardo Bracamonte Jr. of Peralta fell while making his way to a seat, and his momentum carried him over a short wall.