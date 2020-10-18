Man with knife who says he stabbed his mom is shot by police

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A central California man who called 911 and admitted stabbing his mother to death was later shot by officers after he advanced on them while clutching a kitchen knife, police said.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Miguel Carranza, is expected to survive and is in custody on suspicion of murder, said Deputy Chief Pat Farmer of the Fresno Police Department.

Carranza called 911 Saturday to report that someone had been killed at the Fresno home he shared with his mother and sister, Farmer said at a news conference. As the conversation continued, the caller eventually told the dispatcher that he had stabbed his mother, Farmer said.

A crisis negotiator and mental-health workers tried to get Carranza to surrender.

After about an hour, Farmer said, the man came out, covered in blood and armed with a knife. He ignored “numerous commands” to drop the weapon and continued to walk toward the officers, the deputy chief said.

When he was within a few feet, Farmer said, “four of our officers fired upon the suspect.”

Carranza was hospitalized in stable but guarded condition, the Fresno Bee reported.

A woman in her 50s was found dead inside the house, police said.

The killing and the subsequent shooting are under investigation.