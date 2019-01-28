Man working on roof of food bank falls to his death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a man helping install an air conditioner on the Rhode Island Food Bank building has died after a 40-foot fall through the roof.

Police say 50-year-old Scott Simons, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was cutting a hole in the roof of the Providence building at about 10:30 a.m. Monday when he fell.

He fell about 40 feet to a concrete floor. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Andrew Schiff, CEO of the food bank, said the man worked for a contractor.

The fire department and the federal Occupational Safety and Health administration are investigating the death.