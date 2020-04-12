Man wounded in shootout with police in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man wanted for attempted homicide was critically wounded during a shootout with police outside a shopping center in Northern California, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted when officers tried to pull the suspect's car over Saturday afternoon in Sacramento, police said.

Neither of the two officers involved in the gun battle were injured.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, according to officials.

It’s unknown how many rounds were fired by either the officers or the suspect.

The man, who was not identified, was wanted by police in Marysville on suspicion of attempted homicide, police said. He was listed in critical condition at a hospital.

The shootout occurred in the the parking lot between a Foods Co. store and a gas station, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Both officers, who were not identified, were placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, during an investigation.

Video and audio of the incident are expected to be released within 30 days, according to the newspaper.