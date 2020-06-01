Mandan police investigate death at mobile home court

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Mandan police say the death of a man at a mobile home court may be a homicide.

Deputy Chief Lori Flaten says in a statement the police received a report at 3:33 a.m. Monday of a man lying on the sidewalk in a mobile home court. Officers and ambulance personnel found a 53-year-old Mandan man who was dead.

The cause of death is not known. Flaten said the death is being investigated as “a possible homicide.”

The news release did not include any other details. Police are continuing to investigate.