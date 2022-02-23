Manhattan DA returns artifacts worth $20 million to Greece KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 4:52 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of looted antiquities seized from billionaire hedge fund founder Michael Steinhardt after a yearslong investigation have been returned to the people of Greece, prosecutors in New York announced Wednesday.
The artifacts included a sculpture of a young man from about 560 B.C., known as a kouros, that is worth $14 million, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
