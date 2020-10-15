‘Many people are concerned’: Fairfield University’s rising COVID cases alarms community

FAIRFIELD — Town officials are worried after a sharp rise in the number of students testing positive for coronavirus at Fairfield University.

“Some residents, they’re concerned, and I understand that,” First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said. “I repeatedly reiterate to our residents that I’m concerned, too, and I’m doing everything within my power to make sure our community stays safe. It’s my top priority.”

Fairfield University officials have reported there have been 57 new coronavirus infections since Friday. Those new cases bring the school’s number of active COVID-19 cases up to 121, according the school’s public dashboard on Wednesday.

It comes as the town handles its own cases in the schools. Most recently, a person tested positive for COVID-19 at Riverfield Elementary School, prompting the school to close for the rest of the week and move classes online.

In Fairfield, 989 residents have tested positive COVID-19 and 145 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to local health department data posted Wednesday.

Sands Cleary, the town’s health director, said residents need to understand that Fairfield is now in the second wave of the pandemic.

“Increases in cases are being seen statewide,” Cleary said. “People need to take the appropriate protective measures they deem necessary at this time, especially as it relates to schools.”

Cleary said it is important for people awaiting test results or showing symptoms to stay home until they test negative. When someone is out in public, he said, mask use and limiting gatherings with people outside the household are imperative.

“The state has said the second wave of the pandemic is here in Connecticut, and we need to respond accordingly,” he said.

Working with the universities

Town officials said they have been been working closely with Sacred Heart and Fairfield universities, as well as the state to monitor surges in cases.

“We had started seeing some increases last week,” Cleary said, adding the town had conference calls with Fairfield University officials and the state Department of Public Health to discuss the recommendations the university should implement.

Cleary said the university implemented all state and local recommendations discussed in those meetings.

The university, which normally serves a little more than 5,000 students, last week banned students living off campus, including those residing in the heavily-impacted beach area, from coming to campus amid the spike in new infections. It also restricted students living on campus from going to the beach area, locked-down one of the dorms that was seeing a high number of cases and canceled all sports for two weeks.

University officials also increased testing, offering testing in the Fairfield Beach area at Jacky Durrell Pavilion, Cleary said.

“Fairfield U. contracted with an outside provider to do additional screening testing,” he said. “They are increasing both their screening testing and their capacity to do testing in-house.”

Cleary said the university is ramping up its efforts to ensure compliance with health guidelines. He said the school is increasing its security presence in the beach area to ensure students are not gathering and are socially distancing.

“We have to be sure we are applying the appropriate mitigation steps to limit further spread,” he said. “It’s been a challenging time, for the (health) department and the university, to do all the contact tracing that’s involved with an increase of cases, but we are doing that rapidly and effectively.”

Now, Cleary said, officials are closely watching the numbers to see if the mitigation efforts are working. He said there was a slight leveling off of positive tests in recent days.

Kupchick said the town has been in regular communication with the universities throughout the pandemic, as has the state DPH.

“(DPH) watching the numbers and giving advice and telling them what to do,” she said. “We’re all getting guidance from public health officials, so I feel confident in that. If the state Department of Public Health felt compelled to shut down every college in the state, they would do it.”

Kupchick said she has heard a lot of concerns from residents about Fairfield and Sacred Heart universities, including people asking her to shut down both schools.

“I don’t have that power,” she said.

Kupchick said she also does not have the authority to police students living in off-campus housing.

“For example, I can’t go and send police there making sure that they are quarantining, wearing masks,” she said. “We can’t do that. I can’t make sure anyone in this town is quarantining if they’re supposed to.”

She said the most she could do was encourage and remind residents to follow health guidelines, including washing their hands, wearing a mask and socially distancing.

“Hopefully, if everyone follows that advice, we should be OK,” she said.

What it means for the town’s schools

University students testing positive has been the cause of some anxiety for town residents.

Those anxieties are, perhaps, best exemplified by a statement school board member Jennifer Kennelly made when discussing an increase in the number of cases in town during a meeting last month.

“I don’t think there is anyone in this town that questions that the uptick in numbers is for one reason, and it is a clearly identifiable reason in this point in time, and it is the presence of those two campuses in this town,” she said.

With the town still dealing with its own cases in district schools, and Tuesday’s announcement that elementary school students would return to full-time, in-person learning next month, Kennelly’s statement in September is still relevant.

“If our public schools are prevented from going to full, in-person learning because of the numbers produced by those campuses, you’re going to have a revolution on your hands,” she said at the time. “Especially if its something that we can do something about.”

In an email on Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings said he checks health data at the beginning and end of every day and communicates with the health department daily.

Cleary said the department made a video that shows the impact an increase in cases could have on the schools fully reopening and which learning model the district should follow based on the situation.

“The number of cases is concerning and we will continue to follow the advice of the health officials,” he said. “Many people are concerned with the data. It is on everyone’s mind.”