Map: Schools, FUSA adjust field closure plans

The playground at Mill Hill Elementary School, which is closed along with all other schools' playscapes.

FAIRFIELD — As the town continues to test parks and fields for contaminated materials, various town organizations have had to adjust their plans.

Upon hearing that arsenic and PAHs were found at Jennings, Mill Hill and Riverfield, the school district decided to add all the schools’ playscapes to its list of additional school sites to test.

This will include all the elementary schools’ mulch-covered areas with playground equipment.

The school district began performing its independent testing of sites not on the town’s original list Monday. Cummings said that testing would begin at the high schools’ fields and move onto the middle and elementary schools.

The district hopes to have results before next weekend.

Cummings also announced that they have reopened the five fields cleared by the town’s first round of testing: Burr, McKinley, North Stratfield, Dwight and Fairfield Woods.

The town’s athletic calendar has also been forced to change as local fields are closed for testing.

Due to these field closures, the Fairfield United Soccer Association (FUSA) announced that it would have to cancel its annual FAST tournament.

This would have been the club’s 11th annual Labor Day soccer tournament, which usually hosts over 125 teams and 25 local sponsors, food trucks and a national merchandise vendors.

FUSA said that although its parent volunteers tried diligently to find alternate fields to save the tournament, they were not able to secure locations and complete the necessary approvals, insurance and preparation in time.

As FUSA’s primary fundraiser, the cancellation of FAST comes at a large financial loss to the club, as well as the businesses that would have sponsored it.

“We have run into an insurmountable situation outside our control,” wrote FUSA’s board of directors in its cancellation announcement. “At the end of the day, the safety of our community, children and the many guests we host from the surrounding region is of utmost importance. While we know this is not what any of us want, it is unfortunately the only decision we can make at this time.”

Tournament participants will receive their registration fees back, and FUSA said it is hopeful the fields will be cleared for play in time for the regular season.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com