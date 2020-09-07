Marble mine collapses in Pakistan, killing 8

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — At least eight Pakistani miners were killed and seven were injured when a marble mine collapsed Monday in the country's northwest, police said.

Rescue workers were still trying to pull out several trapped miners, said Tariq Khan, a district police officer in the town of Mohmand on the Afghan border.

He said the cause of the cave-in was not known.

Mining accidents are common in Pakistan, where safety regulations are often ignored.