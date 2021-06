PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in Arizona's largest county are investigating 53 suspected heat deaths during a weeklong hot spell earlier this month.

Recently released Maricopa County data shows 53 deaths occurred during the week of June 12-19, which coincided with the heat wave that pushed temperatures up to 118 (48 Celsius).

Those 53 deaths have been added to another 20 suspected heat deaths from earlier this year for a earlier this year a total of 73 under investigation for 2021 so far.

Just three deaths in the county of 4.6 million people have been confirmed as heat related as of late June.

But heat-related deaths in Maricopa County risen dramatically in recent years, with 323 reported last year, the highest recorded.

The Maricopa County medical examiner has said heat was a primary or secondary cause in the death of 146 homeless people last year, when Phoenix experienced its hottest summer on record.

Heat causes more deaths in the U.S. than all other natural disasters combined.

Scientists say more frequent and intense heat waves likely in the future because of climate change and the worst drought in modern history,.

Health experts say communities must better protect the vulnerable from the heat, including homeless people and residents of ethnically and racially diverse low-income neighborhoods.