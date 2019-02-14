Marina gets a new manager

FAIRFIELD — After almost three-and-a-half month vacancy, the marina manager position in town has been filled.

Justin Cathcart, a Fairfield resident of nine years, started out at the marina position Feb. 4, and he’s hit the ground running.

“We’re a little busy for deadlines as they’re coming up next week,” Cathcart, 42, said.

Around 600 boat owners are expected to renew their slips in the coming days before the Feb. 20 deadline for the South Benson Marina.

It has been a good opportunity for Cathcart to meet the boat owners he’ll surely see multiple times in his new role.

“I’ve met a lot of the slipholders and it’s nice putting names to faces,” the Washington state native said.

Cathcart discovered his passion for the sea as a college student when he enrolled in a maritime program through Williams College that was based in Mystic.

In the last 15 years, he has weathered various experiences as a captain of an oyster and clam boat in Milford and also on boats along Jennings Beach.

Cathcart has also worked to spread education about the environment through the Schooner SoundWaters program in Stamford.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Anthony Calabrese, Cathcart being the face of the marina also comes with various duties and responsibilities.

“The marina manager is responsible for the safe and efficient use of the town-owned docks, ramp, slips and land storage areas. He is also the direct liaison for the gas dock concession at South Benson Marina,” Calabrese said.

As part of his new responsibilities, Cathcart will also be in charge of enforcing snow removal on residential sidewalks.

“I’m looking forward to working with Justin in his role and my staff and i are here to help him in any way to ensure his success,” Calabrese said.

