Marines: Pandemic contributed to tragedy of troops' drowning

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that curtailed trainings in 2020 contributed to nine service members drowning off San Diego's coast, according to a new military investigation into one of the Marine Corps’ deadliest training accidents in recent years.
Senior commanders leading up to the accident also were strapped with extra “nonstandard" missions including sending Marines to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the Trump administration's tightening of border security and assisting with the Navy's hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, that anchored off Los Angeles to relieve hospitals overwhelmed with coronavirus cases, according to investigation findings made public Wednesday.