Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street

FILE- In this March 18, 2019, file photo specialist Meric Greenbaum, left, and trader Fred DeMarco work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 1. less FILE- In this March 18, 2019, file photo specialist Meric Greenbaum, left, and trader Fred DeMarco work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, April ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as technology companies and banks post solid gains.

Intel rose 1.2 percent in early trading Monday and JPMorgan Chase added 1.1 percent.

Cal-Maine Foods rose 1.4 percent after the egg company reported earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

ComScore plunged 19 percent after the media analytics firms lost two top executives.

Lyft sank 8.7 percent, giving up the gains it posted on its first day of trading Friday.

The S&P 500 index rose 21 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,855.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,119. The Nasdaq edged up 74 points, or 1 percent, to 7,802.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.44 percent.