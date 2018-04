Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher; bond yields climb

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are higher in midday trading as gains in technology stocks and retailers outweigh losses in energy companies.

Microsoft rose 1 percent Monday and Starbucks climbed 1.1 percent.

Sears rose 2.7 percent after the company's largest shareholder urged the struggling retailer to sell its Kenmore brand.

Bond prices continued to fall, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury note closer to 3 percent, a milestone it hasn't reached since January 2014.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,677.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,480. The Nasdaq composite added 33 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,179.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Software company Red Hat rose 1.5 percent early Monday, and pharmaceutical giant Merck rose 2.4 percent.

Hasbro dropped 2.7 percent after reporting a loss in its latest quarter and a drop in sales. Mattel fell 1.9 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,675.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,521. The Nasdaq composite rose 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,167.

Bond prices fell, sending yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 2.97 percent.