FILE- In this April 24, 2018, file photo replicas of Arturo Di Modica's "Charging Bull" are for sale on a street vendor's table outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, Aug 17.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are slightly higher in midday trading as a dip in bond yields sends high-dividend companies upward and strong sales from Deere help industrial companies.

Deere rose 3.1 percent Friday, reversing an earlier loss. Other gainers include Nordstrom, which soared 11.8 percent after reporting strong quarterly results.

Chipmakers slid, weighing on the technology sector. Applied Materials lost 6.6 percent and Nvidia lost 4.5 percent. Both issued weak forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,844.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 76 points to 25,636. The Nasdaq composite fell 11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,795.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, following a big gain the day before, after several companies issued weak earnings or forecasts.

Chipmakers Applied Materials and Nvidia both fell sharply in early trading Friday after warning of weaker results ahead. Applied Materials fell 8.8 percent and Nvidia fell 2.7 percent.

Farm equipment maker Deere fell 2.4 percent after warning of higher costs.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,836.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9 points to 25,547. The Nasdaq composite fell 31 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,778.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.