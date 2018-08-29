Markets Right Now: After a shaky start, stocks end higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

More encouraging news on trade helped the stock market shake off a weak start and finish higher.

It was the fourth straight gain for the S&P 500 index Wednesday, and another record high close.

Among the biggest gainers, Amazon rose 3.4 percent after analysts at Morgan Stanley put out a positive report on the company.

Stocks have rallied this week as investors grew more hopeful about trade talks between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada could join a trade pact between the U.S. and Mexico by Friday.

The S&P 500 rose 16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,914.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,124. The Nasdaq composite increased 79 points, or 1 percent, to 8,109.

11:45 a.m.

After a shaky start, U.S. stocks are higher in midday trading as technology companies continue to climb.

Consumer-focused companies are up Wednesday as Amazon jumps, but retailers including Dick's Sporting Goods, Express and Chico's FAS are falling after releasing their latest results.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is on track for its fourth gain in a row.

Liquor maker Brown-Forman rose 1.4 percent after reporting strong overseas sales. Hewlett Packard Enterprise was up 1.5 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,912.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,144. The Nasdaq composite increased 64 points, or 0.8 percent, to 8,093.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.89 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street after several companies turned in results that were better than analysts expected.

Liquor maker Brown-Forman jumped 2.4 percent in early trading Wednesday after reporting strong overseas sales.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise was up 2 percent after its quarterly results also came in ahead of forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,900.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 26,054. The Nasdaq composite increased 18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,049.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.88 percent.