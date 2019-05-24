Markets Right Now: Stocks rebound, led by tech companies

Stocks are rising at the open on Wall Street Friday, led by gains in technology companies, as the market tries to rebound from steep losses a day earlier.

Intuit gained 4.8% after the maker of TurboTax reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped expectations.

The major indexes are still looking at weekly declines. Investors have been worrying about the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, though things were quiet on the trade front early Friday.

The Dow rose 168 points, or 0.7%, to 25,658. The S&P 500 added 18 points, or 0.7%, to 2,840.

The Nasdaq gained 62 points, or 0.8%, to 7,690.

The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.33% after slipping to 2.29% Thursday, its lowest level in more than a year.