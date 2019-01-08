Marsh, McCutcheon re-elected as legislative leaders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama legislators have re-elected Rep. Mac McCutcheon as speaker of the House of Representatives and Sen. Del Marsh as Senate president pro tempore.

Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday elected the two Republicans as their leaders at the start of an organizational session for the four-year term.

McCutcheon will continue in the role he took on in 2016 after then-speaker Mike Hubbard was convicted on ethics charges.

Marsh is the longtime leader of the Senate and has served in the role since Republicans gained control of the Alabama Senate in 2010.

Representatives voted 98-1 to re-elect McCutcheon. Senators voted 32-0 for Marsh.

It is customary for the votes to be unanimous, or close to unanimous after the majority party selects a leader.