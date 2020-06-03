Marshall University offering virtual jazz camp this month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is offering a virtual program for people who want to learn about jazz improvisation and traditions.

The program runs next week, Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. each day. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the program will be livestreamed through the Marshall University Jazz Facebook page.

The virtual camp is being offered in place of the School of Music's Jazz Studies program's usual Jazz-MU-Tazz jazz camp, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

The program will be free and open to all music students ages 13 to adult, music teachers and band directors. Registration is required in advance by clicking the registration link on the Jazz-MU-Tazz page at https://www.marshall.edu/music/jazz/jmt/.