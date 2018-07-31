Marshall holding auditions for mascot Marco

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Auditions are planned for Marshall University's mascot.

The university says on its Twitter feed that the student auditions for Marco the bison are set for Tuesday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

Interested applicants must register first by emailing herdmarketing@marshall.edu with the subject line "Be Marco." Applicants must include their name, student identification number and graduating year.