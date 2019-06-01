Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won't test Trump in GOP primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland's Larry Hogan, the popular Republican governor in a liberal-leaning state, says he won't challenge President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination in 2020.

Hogan, who was elected to his second term last fall, says in a Washington Post interview that "I'm not going to be a candidate for president in 2020."

Hogan had been seen as potentially the best hope of a small group of so-called Never Trump Republicans who wanted to run a prominent Republican against Trump.

Hogan told The Associated Press in February that while he had serious concerns about Trump's leadership, he had no interest in a "kamikaze mission."

Trump is facing a challenge from former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Trump rival in 2016, has contemplated a primary challenge.