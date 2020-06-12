Maryland church to discuss relocation of Confederate statue

LOTHIAN, Md. (AP) — A congregation in Maryland will consider whether to relocate a statue honoring a Confederate soldier that sits on church grounds after the memorial was spray painted with the word “Shame," according to church officials.

Anne Arundel County resident Ulric Dahlgren said he noticed the spray paint while driving past Mt. Calvary Anglican Church in Lothian on Thursday, according to an email interview with The Capital Gazette.

The statue, which sits on private land and is owned by the church, honors a Confederate solider who was once a member of the congregation, church Director R.H Tregenza said.

Church leaders said they plan to meet Sunday to discuss moving the statue to prevent future damage.

In the weeks since George Floyd’s death under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee set off protests across the U.S. over the treatment of black people, many Confederate monuments have been damaged or taken down, some toppled by demonstrators, others removed by local authorities.

The statue at Mt. Calvary Anglican Church is among the last Confederate monuments left in Anne Arundel County, The Capital Gazette said.