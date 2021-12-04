Maryland congressional map could enable Democrats to go 8-0

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will have dueling congressional maps before them when they convene for a special session on redistricting Monday, including a proposal that could enable Democrats to pick up a seat and sweep all eight Maryland U.S. House seats and a very different map proposed by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
While Democrats who control the General Assembly have the veto-proof majority to approve the proposal backed by its leadership, it won't happen quietly under Hogan, a rare Republican who happens to be in office in heavily-Democratic Maryland during a redistricting year.