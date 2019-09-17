Maryland county officials discuss racial equity program

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland's largest county are scheduled to discuss a measure to create a program to address issues of racial equity and social justice.

Montgomery County Council President Nancy Navarro and other county officials are scheduled on Tuesday to discuss a bill to create a Racial Equity and Social Justice Program for county government.

Navarro says while the county has a proud history of embracing its diversity, disparities continue to exist in education, employment opportunities, health care and housing across races and ethnicities, income levels, genders and English language proficiency.

The measure, which has been co-sponsored by the full council, creates a new executive branch Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice. It requires the county executive to adopt a county-wide racial equity and social justice action plan by regulation.