Maryland family sues after Black man died in police custody

BALTIMORE (AP) — The family of a 19-year-old Black man who died in police custody two years ago in a rural town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against two police chiefs, two officers, the state’s Office of the Medical Examiner and others.
The lawsuit by the family of Anton Black was filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The family accuses the two officers and a police chief of causing Black’s death by using excessive force and the Medical Examiner’s Office of “improperly concealing police wrongdoing” and misrepresenting the man’s “death as attributable to natural causes.”