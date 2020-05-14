Maryland man accused of stabbing son, 11, with screwdriver

PERRY HALL, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man accused of stabbing his 11-year-old son with a screwdriver has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said Wednesday.

Baltimore County police were dispatched to the Perry Hall home of Reginald Eugene Cooper, 40, on Tuesday by a caller who reported the man had punctured his son with the tool, the agency said in a statement.

The child was able to escape to a neighbor's home and remained hospitalized but in stable condition Wednesday, police said.

Witnesses reported that Cooper was acting strangely before the attack, and had approached a neighbor outside and asked them to go check on the boy, according to police. Cooper later returned to his home and threatened to kill the child before striking his upper body with the screwdriver, investigators said.

Cooper was accused of then assaulting the neighbor, two other witnesses who tried to help and a police officer. The officer was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening, police said.

Cooper was also charged with child abuse, assault and use of a dangerous weapon, among other counts. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.