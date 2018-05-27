Maryland man killed when boat strikes marker in Severn River

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after his boat struck a marker in the Severn River.

The Capital Gazette reports that 51-year-old Daniel Youngblood was on his fishing boat with two friends when the boat struck Marker 13 in the area known as The Narrows.

Natural Resources Police said the boat was going about 30 to 40 miles per hour. Youngblood, of Saverna Park, was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel Fire rescue personnel at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Youngblood's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. Natural Resources Police are continuing their investigation.

Youngblood is Maryland's fifth boating fatality this year.