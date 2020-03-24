Maryland reports 4th death due to the coronavirus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland reported its fourth death due to the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The state's health department said the Prince George's County resident was in his 60s and suffered from underlying medical conditions.

The health department also reported that Maryland has had at least 349 cases of the new coronavirus. That's 61 more than on Monday. It's also the biggest one-day jump in confirmed cases in the state so far.

On Tuesday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan visited the Baltimore Convention Center, where the Maryland National Guard is working to create a field hospital to treat people with the virus.