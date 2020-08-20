Maryland will deploy 270 drop boxes to help collect ballots

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's elections board says that voters will be able to drop their ballots at hundreds of drop boxes rather than mailing them or casting them in person.

WJZ reported Wednesday that at least 270 ballot drop boxes will be sent out across the state. That number is considerably higher than 75 drop boxes used during the primary election.

The elections board said a full list of locations will be available at a later date.

A surge in mail-in voting is expected this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. And post offices across the country are dealing with mail delays and uncertainty about ballots arriving on time to be counted.

Maryland's elections members said they want to do whatever they can to speed up the process and make sure all ballots are counted.

More than 262,000 Maryland voters have requested mail-in ballots so far. Those ballots will begin to be printed on September 3 and then mailed out.