SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's six public universities will no longer require people to wear masks beginning next week, the state Board of Regents announced Tuesday.

Regents last July mandated that masks be worn in all public indoor spaces on campuses, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic showed steep growth in South Dakota and other Midwest states. At the suggestion of college presidents, facemasks will be optional starting on Monday.