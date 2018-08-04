Mass Pike lanes to re-open by Monday morning commute

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts traffic woes on the Mass Pike will continue through the weekend, but relief is in sight.

I-90 westbound is further reduced to one lane of travel this weekend as part of the Commonwealth Avenue bridge replacement project.

Both directions between the Allston Interchange and the Beacon Street Overpass have been down to two lanes or less since July 27.

Transportation officials say they expect to re-open all lanes on the Pike in both directions around 5 a.m. on Monday.

They say lanes on I-90 will be closed again as necessary at various times during off-peak and overnight hours.

Other travel impacts will remain through next week, including the closure of the Boston University Bridge, which re-opens to car and bus traffic on Aug. 11. Pedestrians and bicyclists still have access.