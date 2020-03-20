Massachusetts confirms its 1st coronavirus death

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts confirmed its first death from the coronavirus on Friday, while the state's attorney general filed an order banning price gouging.

Here's a look at developments in Massachusetts.

DEATH

The state Department of Public Health said a man in his 80s from Suffolk County is the first person in the state to die from the illness caused by the virus.

Public health officials said the man had been hospitalized and had preexisting health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19. Officials said 328 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

___

PRICE GOUGING

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed an emergency regulation Friday banning price gouging of essential products and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healey, a Democrat, said the regulation “prohibits price gouging of goods and services necessary for public health and safety during a declared statewide or national emergency.”

The state's only existing price gouging regulation is related to the sale of gasoline and other petroleum products. Healey said her office has heard from hospitals and consumers about skyrocketing prices for things like hand sanitizer, face masks, gloves and other essential gear.

___

