Massachusetts House Speaker DeLeo to seek another term

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo is planning to seek another two-year term as the most powerful lawmaker in the 160-member House.

The 69-year-old Winthrop Democrat has served as speaker since 2009.

DeLeo told reporters Monday he still enjoys the job. The speaker has the power to appoint members to committees and guide bills as they make their way through the chamber.

Pressed on when he had decided to seek another term, DeLeo said he never made up his mind that he wasn't going to seek it. Asked if he'll ever retire, DeLeo said he's not sure if he's ready to say he'll die on the job.

DeLeo must still run for re-election next year, win and then win over enough House members to begin another term as speaker in 2021.