Massachusetts Medicaid fraud case settled for $25M

BOSTON (AP) — A private equity firm and two former executives at a mental health provider have agreed to pay $25 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged they caused fraudulent claims to be submitted to the state's Medicaid program, the state attorney general's office said.

South Bay Mental Health Center, Inc., which operates facilities in more than a dozen communities around the state, provided services for thousands of patients through the state’s Medicaid program known as MassHealth by unlicensed, unqualified, and improperly supervised staff members, according to a statement from the office of Attorney General Maura Healey.