Massachusetts Senate unveils $47.6B state budget proposal

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Senate leaders on Tuesday unveiled their version of the state budget for the 2022 fiscal year that begins July 1 — a spending plan they say will help the state emerge stronger and fairer from the coronavirus pandemic.
Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka said the $47.6 billion budget plan maintains fiscal responsibility and targets spending to address emerging needs, while safeguarding the health of the state’s most vulnerable populations and making sure all residents can benefit equitably in a post-pandemic era.