Massachusetts gas prices up a nickel per gallon
BOSTON (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has jumped a nickel in the past week.
AAA Northeast reports Monday that its weekly survey found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $2.44 per gallon, 5 cents more than last week.
The Massachusetts price is a dime lower than the national average for the same grade, and still 4 cents lower than the average in-state price a year ago.
A spokeswoman for AAA says gasoline demand has been steadily increasing while stocks have been gradually decreasing, which has driven up pump prices.
AAA found gas selling for as low as $2.24 per gallon and as high as $3.05.
