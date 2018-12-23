Massachusetts jobless rate falls to lowest point in 15 years

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest point in 15 years.

The state gained an estimated 4,600 jobs in November as the overall unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent.

That's the lowest it's been since May, 2003.

The job growth in part reflects a booming economy in the state. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that from November, 2017 to November, 2018, Massachusetts added more than 60,000 jobs.

The November unemployment rate was three-tenths of a percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent.

Massachusetts Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta said in a statement Friday that the state's unemployment rate has held under 4 percent for 31 consecutive months.

Acosta said some of the biggest gains have come in the professional, business, and scientific services sectors.