Massachusetts officials recall Sen. McCain's fighting spirit

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Democratic political figures are offering condolences on the death of Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she and McCain disagreed on many things, but she counted it a blessing to have served with him in the Senate. Sen. Edward Markey called McCain a hero who stood up against torture and put country ahead of party.

Former Sen. John Kerry said the two had opposite views about the Vietnam War, where both served, but decided to work together to make peace with the country.

Victoria Reggie Kennedy said like her late husband, Sen. Edward Kennedy, McCain loved the Senate and the opportunity to work with members of both political parties. Kennedy died of the same type of brain tumor that struck McCain.

The 81-year-old McCain died Saturday.