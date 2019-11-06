Massachusetts reports 3rd death linked to vaping

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials say a third state resident has died from a vaping-related lung illness.

The state Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that a man in his 50s from Worcester County died, after telling officials he vaped both nicotine and the marijuana compound THC.

Officials say more than 200 suspected cases of vaping-associated lung injury have been reported to the health department since September.

The agency reported the first two deaths last month — a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County and a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County.

Federal health officials have tallied nearly 1,900 cases of vaping-related lung illness nationwide, including nearly 40 deaths.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency ban on vaping products in September in response to the lung illnesses.