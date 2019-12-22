Massachusetts using Volkswagen funds on clean air projects

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is awarding $7.5 million the state received from a nationwide Volkswagen settlement in grants for 98 projects meant to help electrify the transportation sector and reduce air pollution.

The money comes from the settlement from Volkswagen's illegal tampering of vehicle emission control equipment.

The state is using the money to help pay for a number of projects including the purchase of electric cars, diesel-hybrid electric waste collection trucks, liquid-propane-gas school buses, cleaner-diesel trucks and ferry engines, and a marine shore-power installation.

“Through this grant program, many of the underserved populations in our state will now be able to enjoy the clean air benefits of electric vehicles," Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said in a written statement.

Baker said the money will be used on projects to put 32 heavy-duty vehicles, eight medium-duty vehicles, 17 buses, two marine engines, 35 pieces of airport ground-support equipment and three pieces of cargo-handling equipment into operation and install one new marine shore-power site.

The new equipment will replace pre-2010 diesel counterparts.

Baker said three-quarters of the funding will go towards areas where there are high populations of minority, low-income, or low English proficiency residents.