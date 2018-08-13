Massachusetts woman sees son fighting California wildfires

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — For Mary Blanchard of Sturbridge, it was a familiar face on the front page of the Telegram & Gazette on July 30.

But it wasn't a local shot. Instead that face was coming all the way from the front lines of the California wildfires.

"I glanced at it and thought, 'Holy smokes, that looks like Brian,' " recalled Mrs. Blanchard. She checked the number on the firefighter's helmet and found that it was Brian. "Of the thousands of firefighters, to have your son's picture there was amazing."

Brian Blanchard is one of the thousands of firefighters from across the globe converging in California to fight 16 major fires that have erupted.

On July 28, a firefighter was photographed by the Associated Press walking along a containment line in front of the Carr fire in Redding, California The picture appeared in a front-page story in the Telegram & Gazette on July 30. It was the first time that Mr. Blanchard, 47, had appeared on the front page of the paper, his mother said.

Mrs. Blanchard said her son has been fighting wildfires for 20 years, first getting the opportunity while working at the Department of Environmental Protection in Connecticut. He became a hotshot - the most highly trained, skilled and experienced type of firefighters, who work on the hottest part of wildfires — at first part time and then full time with the U.S. Forest Service. He is based in Flagstaff, Arizona, where he is captain of an engine company, and he travels to wildfires across the country.

Mrs. Blanchard said she tries not to worry about her son in such a dangerous profession, even though some concern crept into her voice as she recounted the heat that her son must be facing - both from the weather and the fire — and the fact that he is carrying 40 pounds of equipment.

A lack of communication — everything must go through a public affairs spokesperson and firefighters are often too busy or too remotely located to speak with family — doesn't help her worries. She said she hasn't spoken with her son since he left for California.

However, Mrs. Blanchard said, "everything is dangerous."

"Getting into the car and going to the grocery store is dangerous," she said. "I do worry, but not excessively so."

And she said it was a welcome surprise to see her son gracing the front page of her hometown newspaper.

"I certainly miss him back here, but he's happy with what he's doing and that's what counts," Mrs. Blanchard said.

___

Online: https://bit.ly/Dj9A11

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com