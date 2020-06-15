Massive wildfires burn around Arizona, force evacuations

The Bighorn Fire moves along the western side of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Oro Valley, Ariz. Hundreds of homes on the outskirts of Tucson remain under an evacuation notice as firefighters work to keep the wildfire from moving downhill from canyons and ridges in the Coronado National Forest. less The Bighorn Fire moves along the western side of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Oro Valley, Ariz. Hundreds of homes on the outskirts of Tucson remain under an evacuation notice as ... more Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Massive wildfires burn around Arizona, force evacuations 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters across Arizona were working to gain ground Monday against massive wildfires that led to surrounding communities evacuating.

In the foothills and mountains outside of Tucson, the so-called Bighorn Fire spread to higher elevations overnight. The 23-square-mile (60-square-kilometer) blaze is only 22% contained, fire officials said. It's now burning heavier fuels, which crews say will lead to denser smoke.

Some of the roughly 630 personnel working on that blaze will focus on strengthening fire lines on Mt. Lemmon. Others will be on the blaze's north edge toward the town of Oro Valley looking for possible containment areas.

Crews are trying to keep the fire at bay from the areas of East Golder Ranch and Ventana Canyon. The Pima County Sheriff's Office on Sunday allowed residents who had been evacuated from the area of East Golder Ranch Drive and East Rollins Road to return. But they are urged to stay vigilant in case evacuations are enforced again.

Three people have been treated for minor heat-related illness, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The lightning-caused fire started June 5. It is burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest.

Meanwhile, fire crews believe a community in Arizona's high country is in less danger from a blaze in the Kaibab National Forest.

The fire, which was 39 square miles (101 square kilometers), is 2% contained and about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) southwest of Jacob Lake. On Sunday, the wildfire spread north toward Mangum Springs burning grass, brush, pinon and juniper.

Crews on Monday plan to build fire lines on the north flank northeast of Highway 89A, fire officials said. Thus, Highway 89A is closed from Marble Canyon to Fredonia and Highway 67 to the Grand Canyon. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park also remains closed.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

In central Arizona, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Phoenix, a wildfire has forced residents in the communities of Tonto Basin and Punkin Center to evacuate their homes. The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Lee Kornegay School in Miami, according to emergency management in Gila County.

The fire has closed the area around Beeline Highway and Bush Highway.

The so-called Bush Fire, as of Monday, was 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) with zero containment. It has been burning mostly tall grass and brush in the Tonto National Forest near the Four Peaks Wilderness Area. More than 300 personnel are working on the fire.

It was first reported Saturday afternoon and investigators say it appears to be human caused.