'Master Bob' Bashara dies; convicted in wife's 2012 death

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. (AP) — Robert Bashara, a former Rotary Club president in suburban Detroit who was convicted of arranging his wife's murder, has died, more than five years after he was sentenced to life in prison, the Corrections Department said Tuesday.

Bashara, 62, died Monday at a hospital, said spokesman Chris Gautz, who declined to offer additional details.

He was last housed at Woodland Center Correctional Facility in Livingston County.

Bashara, known as “Master Bob,” was accused of hiring a handyman to kill Jane Bashara so he could devote more time to cavorting with other women who shared his desire for sexual bondage and domination.

Jane Bashara was strangled in their garage in Grosse Pointe Park in 2012. Her body was found in her Mercedes-Benz in a Detroit alley.

Robert Bashara denied any role in his wife's death, although the highly publicized case revealed that he was living a double life — a Rotary president and son of a late judge who dabbled in bondage and domination in a sex dungeon under a bar called the Hard Luck Lounge.

"I will never stop fighting for justice and truth until my hands are raw, blood comes from my eyes and I take my last breath,” Bashara said in court in 2015.