Maui looks at expanding ban on commercial beach activities

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino is looking to ban commercial activities at all beach parks on Sundays and holidays.

The Maui News reported Tuesday that Victorino plans to ask the Maui County Council to consider changes to Commercial Ocean Recreational Activities permits, prohibiting activities like surfing, scuba tours, snorkeling and kite boarding instruction on those days.

He says the ban aims to "bring back local days at our beaches."

Only three beaches of the 17 permitted areas currently allow commercial activities on Sundays.

Maui Dive Shop general manager Jeff Strahn says the weekly ban would also affect residents, who take lessons and classes on the weekends as well as tourists.

The Department of Parks and Recreation expects to be ready to present the changes in the next month or two.

