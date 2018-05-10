Photo: H John Voorhees III / H John Voorhees III
Notre Dame's Katie Ciufo (16) brings the ball upfield while being guarded by Immaculate's Brianna Sullivan (1) during the girls high school lacrosse game between Notre Dame-Fairfield and Immaculate high schools, on Friday afternoon, April 10, 2015, played at Immaculate High School, in Danbury, Conn. less
Notre Dame's Katie Ciufo (16) brings the ball upfield while being guarded by Immaculate's Brianna Sullivan (1) during the girls high school lacrosse game between Notre Dame-Fairfield and Immaculate high ... more
Newtown's Charlie Fletcher, right, tries to slow an advance by Fairfield Prep's Ethan Grandolfo during boys lacrosse action at Fairfield University's Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Apr. 2, 2016. less
Newtown's Charlie Fletcher, right, tries to slow an advance by Fairfield Prep's Ethan Grandolfo during boys lacrosse action at Fairfield University's Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Apr. 2, ... more
NAME: Katie Ciufo
SCHOOL: ND-Fairfield
GRADE: Senior
SPORT: Lacrosse
ACCOMPLISHMENT: Despite the Lancers’ struggles this season, Ciufo has been a goal-scoring machine. She scored two goals against Barlow, four goals against Weston, four goals against Stratford, eight goals against Brookfield and eight goals as ND won its first game of the season, 16-9 over Housatonic.
NAME: Ethan Grandolfo
SCHOOL: Fairfield Prep
GRADE: Junior
SPORT: Lacrosse
ACCOMPLISHMENT: Scored three goals and had three assists in the Jesuits’ 19-5 win over Guilford on May 2. Scored four goals - including the go-ahead goal with 4:05 to play -- and had one assist in an 11-10 victory over New Canaan on May 5.
