May 11 - Citizen Athletes of the Week





NAME: Katie Ciufo

NAME: Katie Ciufo

SCHOOL: ND-Fairfield

GRADE: Senior

SPORT: Lacrosse

ACCOMPLISHMENT: Despite the Lancers’ struggles this season, Ciufo has been a goal-scoring machine. She scored two goals against Barlow, four goals against Weston, four goals against Stratford, eight goals against Brookfield and eight goals as ND won its first game of the season, 16-9 over Housatonic.

NAME: Ethan Grandolfo

SCHOOL: Fairfield Prep

GRADE: Junior

SPORT: Lacrosse

ACCOMPLISHMENT: Scored three goals and had three assists in the Jesuits’ 19-5 win over Guilford on May 2. Scored four goals - including the go-ahead goal with 4:05 to play -- and had one assist in an 11-10 victory over New Canaan on May 5.

